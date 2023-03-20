Princess Royal visits Coronation Street to learn about acid attack storyline

The Princess Royal has visited the set of Coronation Street to learn about the soap’s upcoming acid attack storyline.

Future episodes of the ITV programme will see Daisy Midgeley, played by Charlotte Jordan, become the victim of an acid attack at the hands of her stalker.

Anne visited ITV Studios on Monday and met members of the cast and production team involved with the storyline.

They have worked with The Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) – of which Anne is a patron – to ensure the episodes are accurate and authentic.

After viewing upcoming scenes, Anne met producer Iain MacLeod and cast members Jordan, Rob Mallard, Sally Ann Matthews and Andrew Still, who plays Daisy’s stalker Justin Rutherford.

Script writers, members of the story team and the make-up department also spoke with Anne during her visit.

Mr MacLeod and John Whiston, head of ITV in the North and managing director of continuing drama, led a guided tour of the Coronation Street set for the royal party.

Whatsapp The Princess Royal in the Rovers Return Inn on the set of Coronation Street (ITV)

Mr Whiston said: “Working with ASTI on this storyline has been invaluable to all of us.

“HRH’s patronage of the charity is clearly of huge importance to both Her Royal Highness and the charity and it was an absolute honour to have them join us at Coronation Street today.

“The visit gave both cast and colleagues the chance to discuss how they have worked together to create and portray such a delicate and important storyline, an opportunity none of us will forget.”

Acid attack survivor Sammear Hussein, Sharman Birtles, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, and Chris Boyes, mayor of Trafford, were also in attendance.

Whatsapp Princess Anne visiting the set of Coronation Street (ITV)

The storyline will see Daisy preparing for her wedding to Daniel Osbourne, played by Mallard, when she is subject to an attack by Justin at the Rovers Return Inn.

Before the attack Justin has been convinced he is in a relationship with Daisy.

His behaviour led to his arrest, but after being released on bail he is free to carry out the the acid attack on Daisy.

– Coronation Street will air the storyline on Monday March 27 on ITV1 and ITVX.