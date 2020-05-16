Pretty Little Liars cast reunite and tease potential film

Shay Mitchell was joined by her Pretty Little Liars co-stars for a virtual reunion (Ian West/PA)

The cast of popular drama Pretty Little Liars have reunited for the first time in three years and teased a potential film.

The mystery drama aired from 2010-17 and earned an army of fans. It featured four high school students whose close-knit group of friends falls apart after their leader disappears.

The estranged girls are reunited when a mysterious figure known as “A” threatens to expose their darkest secrets.

On Friday stars Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Ian Harding and Tyler Blackburn were joined by Pretty Little Liars executive producer Ina Marlene King for a livestream raising money for the coronavirus relief effort.

The stars discussed their personal highlights from the show – and the prospect of a follow-up.

Hale, who played Aria Montgomery, said she is still constantly asked by fans for more Pretty Little Liars.

She said: “It’s a good problem to have because so many people associate us with this show and it’s been so amazing for all us and it’s opened up a lot of doors. But it’s been fun spreading our wings and trying other things.”

Hale, currently starring in Katy Keene, added: “I always get asked, ‘when are we doing a movie?’ People still think we’re making a movie. I think we just need to do it.”

Elsewhere during the reunion, King gave fans good news regarding the fate of couple Spencer (Bellisario) and Toby (Keegan Allen) – they are still together.

“They’re totally together,” she said. “They’re end game, they’re together. Spencer definitely is practising law and Toby is building little mini houses for homeless vets. So they’re rocking it. They probably have kids already,”

And Mitchell, who played Emily Fields, revealed her toughest part of filming – shooting scenes with Benson and Blackburn and trying not to laugh.

PA Media