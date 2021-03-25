Presenter McCoy leaving BBC after nearly 18 years on our screens

Simon McCoy is leaving BBC News after almost 18 years.

The presenter, whose reactions and funny asides have gone viral on Twitter over the years, confirmed the news after colleagues wished him well.

Sam Taylor, head of live and breaking for BBC News, said: “Sharp, funny and a great colleague – it has been a delight to have Simon at the helm of the BBC News Channel and BBC News at One.

“We’ll miss his one-liners, pregnant pauses and commitment to breaking news in every form, and wish him the very best for the future.”

McCoy hit the headlines in the New Year when he told viewers there would be package of the “highlights of 2020” only for nothing appear on screen and the news anchor to say: “Exactly, it’s farewell 2020.”

He also accidentally began a news report with a refill pack of A4 printer paper in his hands, instead of the usual iPad.

.@BBCSimonMcCoy providing all the enthusiasm this story about surfing dogs deserves. pic.twitter.com/FsG8TOj5iF — Chris Gray (@ChrisGSGray) August 7, 2017

Thank you Niall. I shall miss you! https://t.co/1wQhR3T7P7 — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) March 25, 2021

He got the giggles while reporting on a man performing the piano to monkeys and, when introducing a segment on the “world dog surfing championships”, sighed and told viewers: “Just bear in mind it is August.”

In his coverage outside St Mary’s Hospital, before Prince George’s birth, he told viewers that nothing much was happening.

McCoy later told Radio Times: “Someone told me the family thought I’d got it absolutely right. They were watching and wondering what on earth was going on outside.

“Nothing was happening, and I said as such – and it’s much better than some of my rivals who were speculating on the level of dilation. I think once you get into that realm of commentating, you’ve lost the plot.”

PA Media