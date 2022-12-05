Portraits of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Mangan highlight loneliness campaign

Black and white portraits have been taken of stars including Ricky Gervais and Stephen Mangan to highlight a campaign to combat loneliness.

1 Million Minutes, which launched in 2016, is running again throughout December with the aim of encouraging Good Morning Britain (GMB) viewers to pledge their time to charities that tackle loneliness.

To emphasise this work, celebrities have discussed loneliness they have faced and what they do to feel less lonely.

Expand Close Actor Stephen Mangan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actor Stephen Mangan

Comedian Gervais said humans are “social animals and need connection with others to feel well”.

The 61-year-old, best known for The Office and After Life, added: “Loneliness can cause physical and mental health issues.”

Green Wing and The Split actor Mangan, 54, also shared his thoughts, saying: “Everyone feels low at some point. You are never alone.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The pictures, taken by celebrity photographer Ray Burmiston, also capture Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, musician Craig David, actress Sarah Gordy, fitness coach Joe Wicks, presenter AJ Odudu and GMB’s Ben Shephard.

Both Shephard, 47, and Wicks, 37, said they reach out to family when loneliness hits them during their life.

Shephard said: “My fear of loneliness is what drives me to constantly surround myself with friends and family.

Expand Close Shirley Ballas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shirley Ballas

“I’m lucky though, not everyone has that option.”

Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, said: “Sometimes you can be surrounded by people, yet feel lonelier than ever.

Video of the Day

“When I feel alone I always call my brother.”

The portraits will be part of a travelling digital gallery which kicks off at Westfield London in White City on Monday and ends on The Promenade in Blackpool on Friday.

Expand Close British fitness coach Joe Wicks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British fitness coach Joe Wicks

Blackpool Tower will also be lit up in blue and orange – the colours of the 1 Million Minutes logo – on Friday.

Watch Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes campaign on weekdays in December from 6am on ITV1 and pledge here itv.com/1millionminutes.