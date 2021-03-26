Pop twins Jedward shave quiffs to help raise €2.6m for Irish Cancer Society

It was gone in a matter of minutes.

Ten years’ worth of hair gel and peroxide ended up on the floor of the Late Late Show studio tonight as pop twins Jedward shaved off their trademark blonde quiffs to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

The 29-year-old twins, John and Edward Grimes, from Lucan played their part in raising €2.6m during the charity’s annual Daffodil Day fundraiser. The pair were more than happy to oblige as part of a Daffodil Day special on the late night chat show.

"This is the grown-up Jedward,” said Edward as the shock of his newly cropped head set in.

"Jaysus, who is this person?” he laughed.

"I’m going to get a collection of hats and sunscreen,” he said.

Just seconds before as his brother wielded the electric razor, he bid farewell to their trademark locks.

“We’ve had this hair for over ten years, It’s part of our identity. I don’t think we’d be here today if we didn’t have the hair but this is the first time were going to have hair like this since the beginning of Jedward.”

John, meanwhile, said the brothers, whose mother Susanna died of cancer in 2019, said they were happy to shave off their hair in solidarity with those battling cancer.

“To everyone who has cancer, you’re not alone. Everyone goes through cancer and has stories to tell. Our granddad had lung cancer and lived for 20 years with one lung and he had skin cancer,” he said.

“We just want to say thanks to all the country for donating. It’s such unity the country needs right now and it’s such a great cause and it’s an exhilarating feeling to be here right now,” he said.

The twins performed a rendition of “True Colours” on the show before they gave their trademark hair the snip.

At the time of their mother’s passing, the twins said on Twitter: “You shaped the character of who we are. Mammy lived with cancer for many years but was always full of life! You live on in our memories and will always be alive in our hearts.”

“We're hopeful the funds raised will contribute to a cancer-free future,” they said. “We are honouring the memory of all those who have come and gone, we are sending strength and love to all those suffering.”





Online Editors