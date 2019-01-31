Police investigating an alleged homophobic and racist assault on Empire actor Jussie Smollett said a review of security camera footage has led to “potential persons of interest” being wanted for questioning.

Police say ‘persons of interest’ sought in Jussie Smollett assault investigation

Smollett, who is black and came out as gay in 2015, was attacked by two men in Chicago on Tuesday, police said.

The attackers poured an “unknown chemical substance” over Smollett and wrapped a rope around his neck, according to investigators.

The suspects shouted racial and homophobic slurs during the attack, police said. No arrests have been made.

CASE UPDATE: Hours ago #ChicagoPolice detectives located a surveillance camera that shows potential persons of interest wanted for questioning in reference to the assault & battery of Empire actor. A community alert w/ photos is being constructed and will be disseminated shortly. pic.twitter.com/hu3HaPN5h1 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 30, 2019

However on Wednesday, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said “persons of interest” are wanted for questioning.

He said: “Hours ago #ChicagoPolice detectives located a surveillance camera that shows potential persons of interest wanted for questioning in reference to the assault & battery of Empire actor. A community alert w/ photos is being constructed and will be disseminated shortly.”

Smollett has starred in Fox’s musical drama Empire since 2015. He plays Jamal, the gay son of a music mogul, played by Terence Howard.

His Empire co-star Taraji P Henson is among the celebrities to have offered their support on social media.

Press Association