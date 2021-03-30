Poldark star Aidan Turner reportedly marries long-term girlfriend in secret in Italy

Poldark actor Aidan Turner got married in secret in Italy to his girlfriend and fellow actress Caitlin Fitzgerald, according to reports

Turner, who was born in Clondalkin, Dublin, and later grew up in Walkinstown, has been reported by the Sun to have married his longtime girlfriend after finishing filming in Italy.

The 37-year-old actor, best known for his topless scything scene in Poldark, is set to star in the new Amazon series, Leonardo, which follows the life of Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci.

It was reported this morning that he has married US actress Caitlin Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is best known for her title role in the hit TV show Masters Of Sex, and the couple, both 37, have reportedly been dating since 2018 after filming the fantasy movie The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot.

They tied the knot as Turner wrapped shooting on Leonardo in Italy, The Sun reported.

For the most part, Turner has kept his private life out of the public eye, simply saying in an interview from 2019 that: “I do have a girlfriend, yeah”. The couple have been consistently photographed together on red carpets though.

Turner’s stardom began to grow after his role as Ross Poldark in the BBC’s adaptation of the the Poldark novels by Winston Graham.

In 2016, he told the Irish Times that: “I probably wasn’t a great student. I had a car when I was 17, so I used to just run out of school when I could, jump in the car and go play pool in Tallaght. I don’t know how I knew, but I convinced myself that my [final exam] results were never going to matter to me.”

Before becoming an actor, Turner was also a successful ballroom dancer, placing as high as third in the adult section of the Irish National Championships. He later graduated from the Gaiety School of Acting in 2004.

Before Fitzgerald, Turner went out with artist Nettie Wakefield before their split in 2017. He had also been in a five-year relationship with fellow actress Sarah Greene, before they separated in 2015.

Turner’s representative was contacted for comment today.

Irish Independent