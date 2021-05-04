Crowds at a music festival in Sefton Park in Liverpool as part of the UK's national Events Research Programme. Picture: PA

Outdoor entertainment is getting ever closer with the announcement of a socially distanced festival series set for Co Kildare this summer.

The series of live gigs called At The Manor will be hosted at Palmerstown House Estate in Kildare in July and August.

Guests will have their own pod of four to six people with their own picnic table to allow them to socially distance and enjoy the food, drink and music.

Guests have to purchase a whole pod as no single tickets are available.

Acts have already been announced, including The Joshua Tree and The Swing Cats.

Two weekends have been announced, running from July 23 to July 24 and July 21 to August 1.

There are three levels of tickets – bronze, silver and gold, ranging from €120 to €240 for a six-person pod.

The festival has teamed up with Michelin-star chef Derry Clarke, who will create unique gourmet offerings on the August bank holiday weekend.

Clarke will create a BBQ Swing Grill and Smokehouse feature and sharing platters will also be available.

Last weekend, Liverpool hosted an outdoor festival for 5,000 people, all of whom had received negative Covid tests and who will be tested again in a week's time as part of research into the pandemic.