Podcasts: 12 of the best shows to listen to in November

From the best of contemporary Irish fiction to the hottest new true crime shows, from what-ifs about the future to disability activists, Review has rounded up a host of great recommendations for November.

THE FUTURE

Imagine we could see into the future and know the exact date and means of our deaths. Would you ignore the countdown or become preoccupied by it? Maybe you’d do your best to cheat it. Expiration Date, an archive episode from Flash Forward (widely available) covers all the options. Hosted by Rose Eveleth and using a mix of audio drama, reporting and interviews, Flash Forward examines possible and not-so possible futures and explores how humans tangle with science and technology. Whether picturing a world where we all live underground to wondering what would happen if space pirates dragged a second moon to Earth or if the internet disappeared, Flash Forward’s what-if thought experiments and quirky fictional scenarios are captivating. As a plus, the team are open to listener ideas for — what else — future shows.

Flash Forward podcast host Rose Eveleth

Flash Forward podcast host Rose Eveleth

After the shutdowns of the pandemic, cities are on the move again. Recent episode New Ways to Move Around Cities from Australian show Future Tense (ABC Radio, widely available) examined Germany’s recent public transport initiative which allowed people to use all forms of public transport (including regional trains) for only €9 a month. It also asks what happens when you take a ride-hailing app, mix it with a minibus then apply it to an established rail or bus network. The answer? On-demand public transport: just the ticket to fill the gaps in provision for rural areas and peripheral suburbs. Using an international lens, this show takes a critical look at new technologies, approaches and ways of thinking, taking in politics, media and environmental sustainability.

Never before in human history has there been so much content to read, watch, hear, forward, LOL at or mouth off about. On YouTube alone, 300 hours of video are uploaded every second. The Next Big Idea Club features people behind the ideas: established and up-and-coming writers who engage, inspire and motivate us to make changes in our lives. Most content is subscriber-only, but the free podcast The Next Big Idea (LinkedIn Presents, widely available) is a weekly series of in-depth interviews in which host Rufus Griscom and guests, along with curators Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, Susan Cain and Daniel Pink, ask questions that might just change the way you see the world. A fascinating recent episode asked: do your unimaginably distant descendants deserve the same moral consideration as people living now? If the human race lasts as long as a typical mammalian species, and our population continues at its current size, then there are 80 trillion people yet to come.

In LONGTERMISM: Why You Should Care About Future People, William MacAskill, Oxford philosophy professor and member of the effective-altruism movement, thinks humanity could survive for millions more years if we take the right actions now.

STORIES

RTÉ Radio 1’s new fiction showcase Spoken Stories 2: Creatures of the Earth (RTÉ podcasts) features a stellar line-up of contemporary writers including Donal Ryan, Éilis Ní Dhuibhne, Louise Kennedy and Colin Barrett. Last year’s Spoken Stories 1: Independence used fiction to consider what independence meant a hundred years after the birth of the Free State. This season’s writers spin a contemporary twist on the legacy of independence.

Themes include complicated love, histories that bind us, family dynamics, personal freedoms and new beginnings. The first story, Near Adelaide, written by Christine Dwyer Hickey and read by Emma Dargan-Reid, explores a young girl’s feelings about family, absence and belonging. In her introduction, Dwyer Hickey explains she took elements of her own experience but set the story in Australia, where she has never been. “I wrote about something I knew, and something about which I knew relatively little.” The result is beautiful; both ethereal and earthy.

Actress Carey Mulligan presents the I Hear Fear podcast on Amazon Music

Actress Carey Mulligan presents the I Hear Fear podcast on Amazon Music

We’ve all known the sudden terror of hearing an unexpected and unfamiliar sound in the dark. The slow creak of a closed door suddenly opening, perhaps, or a whisper in a room when you thought you were alone. “The next sounds you hear might be your own screams,” Carey Mulligan’s smooth tones warn us in the trailer for I Hear Fear (exclusive to Amazon Music). Each episode in this limited edition of six plunges the listener into a tale inspired by real events. The first, Dance to the Death 1, references folklore about entire communities dancing compulsively to the music of a stranger with amber eyes. Legend has it that this stranger, who only shows up in times of change and loss, appeared in Germany in 1374, Japan in 1867, and in southern Italy in 1945. In this contemporary retelling, Anna knows something is wrong when she discovers her teenage daughter is missing in the middle of the night, but she doesn’t know how wrong until she finds her at an illegal rave. Immersive production and excellent performances make this an appealingly spine-chilling series.

The New Yorker Fiction Podcast (widely available) combines old and new to the benefit of both. Each month New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman invites a writer to choose a story from the magazine’s archives to read and discuss. Hearing one writer give voice to another’s work can be surprisingly affecting, particularly when the gap of years is long, such as the recent episode that featured Truth and Fiction by Sylvia Townsend Warner, first published in 1961, chosen and read by Either/Or author Elif Batuman.

The discussions Treisman has with her guests are relaxed and expansive, and it’s interesting to hear the rabbit holes writers admit to disappearing down in their search for a story. Good starting points are David Sedaris on Wells Tower’s Leopard; Colm Tóibín’s thoughtful reading and interpretation of Mary Lavin’s story In The Middle of The Fields; and, from way back in the archives, Roddy Doyle reading Maeve Brennan’s short story Christmas Eve and describing Brennan’s relationship with his family.

TRUE CRIME

It won’t be long before podcast producers start fighting over death-row convicts. Kim Kardashian must have spotted a gap on her CV, because “recently I’ve gotten really involved in wrongful conviction and rehabilitation work,” she explains breezily in the introduction to new podcast The System: The Case of Kevin Keith (Spotify, eight episodes).

In 1994, Keith was arrested and charged with a vicious triple homicide in Ohio. He was never interviewed by police and there was no physical evidence exclusively tying him to the crime, yet he has spent 28 years of his life behind bars. Kardashian’s tone comes off overly jaunty when chatting to Keith in prison, but to be fair, he sounds fairly perky himself. That aside, the case of a man who seems to have been made a victim by the system is compelling. This is a well-made, thoughtful series, hosted by Kardashian with genuine care and interest.

One of the best podcasts this year, Death of an Artist (Pushkin and Somethin’ Else, widely available) examines the life and death of feminist artist Ana Mendieta. A Cuban refugee and rising star, Mendieta married famous, wealthy sculptor Carl Andre in 1985. Months later, and despite her well-known fear of heights, she fell from their 34th-floor apartment. Or, as Andre put it, she “went out the window”.

Suicide, accident, murder? Over six episodes, curator and art historian Helen Molesworth unpacks the story of Mendieta’s turbulent life, work and troubled relationship with Andre. She lingers on that last night and the legal questions that emerged when Andre was tried and acquitted of murder.

Molesworth doesn’t let herself off the hook either: “Could the art world’s unofficial rule that we separate the art from the artist still hold? Could I continue to love both Ana Mendieta’s and Carl Andre’s work?” she asks in the trailer. To resolve this stand-off, she has to ask another, more important question: what really happened to Mendieta that night? Featuring new and archive interviews and readings from Mendieta’s writing, this impeccably researched series explores her death and its aftermath and the power dynamics of the art industry.

Hosted by true crime aficionado Patricia Brown, I Met My Murderer Online (iHeart Media, widely available) tells the true stories of unsuspecting people who went looking online for a fling or for love only to meet a tragic end. Each is told by people involved in the encounter, including law enforcement, victim’s family members and sometimes the murderers themselves. While online dating is the big hook for this series, and themes such as vulnerability, social isolation or substance abuse crop up more than once, these are all individual stories. Each episode is named after the victim, who, unlike in so much contemporary true crime-inspired TV drama, is given the prominence and respect they deserve.

DISABILITY

With a relatively low production cost compared with other formats, podcasts are a good place to find distinctive, unique voices who aren’t getting the airtime they deserve elsewhere. Access All (BBC Sounds, widely available), the weekly podcast about mental health, well-being and disabled people, highlights “life stories and solutions with a friendly touch”. This pioneer in disability podcasting, which was launched as OUCH! in 2010, takes deep-dive conversations into problems that many disabled people experience regularly.

BBC disability correspondent Nikki Fox presents the Access All podcast

BBC disability correspondent Nikki Fox presents the Access All podcast

Recent episodes focused on accessibility issues at music festivals, carers being forced out of the profession by rising petrol prices, and whether the Paralympics and Olympics should be integrated. Hosts are BBC disability correspondent Nikki Fox, a mobility scooter user, and Irish journalist Emma Tracey, who is blind.

Spin back four decades, and there was no captioning, audio description or secondary audio channels on TV sets for blind viewers. For the last 30 years, Larry Goldberg presided over great changes in media accessibility that blazed the trail for entertainment and education to be more inclusive regardless of disability. Now head of accessibility at Verizon Media, he discusses his goal of having every piece of media “born accessible,” plus exciting developments in virtual reality, augmented reality and other new media in Will VR Be Accessible?, an episode of 13 Letters (Be My Eyes, widely available).

We couldn’t have an inclusive, diverse society without accessibility specialists working behind the scenes to make sure products and services work for everyone, and 13 Letters features some of the world’s leading accessibility minds, talking about what they do and how accessibility affects billions of people every day. Episodes are long — most are over an hour — giving guests the opportunity to discuss their backgrounds, inspirations and influences. A second podcast, Be My Eyes, explores blindness, sight and everything in between, featuring interviews with the world’s most interesting, passionate people from the blind and low-vision community about living blind in a sighted world.

Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI) was established in 1992 as the first Irish centre for independent living made by and for disabled people. Its aim is helping people with a disability achieve independent living, choice and control over their lives and to participate fully in society as equal citizens. In a 12-episode series Conversations About Activism and Change (ilmi.ie/ilmi-podcasts/), disabled activists talk about the experiences that shaped them, the campaigns that have been won and their views on building a disability rights movement in the 21st century.

“I thought I was bullet-proof… disability was something that happened to other people,” Michael McCabe says in Episode 12, when discussing his acquired spinal injury and how a second stay in a rehab hospital and an interview for a job he didn’t want kickstarted his activism.

In Episode 6, Maureen McGovern’s fascinating story begins with having polio as a child and being institutionalised. “I was always crying going home and delighted to be going back… my family were the other disabled people in the hospital.”