Podcast reviews: Presenters share parenting tricks, tips and slips

The pandemic saw a rash of new parenting podcasts that have since ceased broadcasting – their talk of nursery-group bubbles, online schooling and Joe Wicks workouts already feel more like time capsules. Here are a few exceptions to the rule, including one long-term veteran and one new kid on the block.

Scummy Mummies

Acast, Apple, Spotify

The hugely successful Scummy Mummies is hosted by comics Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson. Their candid banter, celebrity interviews and expert advice snowballed from a podcast launched in 2013 to an on-stage chat show.

The pair leave no stone unturned, talking among themselves about their own often hapless, hilarious experiences of family and relationships alongside a broad church of guests.

Read More

These range from children’s authors to GPs to soap-opera scriptwriters to fertility specialists and is also sprinkled with stardust (Vogue Williams, Tess Daly, Sophie Ellis-Bextor). Men need not feel excluded as Dara Ó Briain, DJ Rob da Bank, Richard Herring, and more, have their say.

Dadcast

Apple, Spotify

Co-hosted by Adrian Barry, Nathan Murphy, Dave McIntyre and Ger Gilory, Dadcast: Misadventures in Parenting was birthed in autumn 2018 and wound down in February 2022. The grand finale was marked by the arrival of one newborn, and one vasectomy.

Inevitably Season 2 includes pandemic-specific content – which some listeners may be reluctant to revisit so soon – but they are nonetheless studded with evergreen themes: the pros and cons of busy parents scheduling sex, toddler tantrums, parent-teacher meetings, and the excellently titled episode ‘If a Child Poos in Public and There’s No One There to See It Does It Really Happen?’

Video of the Day

Stretch Marks

Acast, Apple, Spotify, Stitcher

Caroline Foran has built a career on being candid. Her debut book, 2017’s Owning It: Your Bulls**t-free Guide to Living with Anxiety, was the first of three sharing her own trials and triumphs with anxiety and self-esteem issues, interspersed with practical tips from clinical specialists and holistic practitioners.

In spring 2020 she had the autobiographical pregnancy podcast Ready to Pop, and now – as a fully-fledged mum – she co-hosts the brand new Stretch Marks with fellow podcast success story Sinead O’Moore (Everymum).

Together they bust the myths of “natural” parenting and discuss areas of necessary flexibility and accommodation – such as how romantic partnerships and friendships can be maintained with the arrival of a newborn, and being kinder to our bodies after the rigours of labour.