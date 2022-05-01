| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Podcast reviews: Presenters share parenting tricks, tips and slips

Podcast host Caroline Foran. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Podcast host Caroline Foran. Photo: Mark Condren

Podcast host Caroline Foran. Photo: Mark Condren

Podcast host Caroline Foran. Photo: Mark Condren

Lucy White

The pandemic saw a rash of new parenting podcasts that have since ceased broadcasting – their talk of nursery-group bubbles, online schooling and Joe Wicks workouts already feel more like time capsules. Here are a few exceptions to the rule, including one long-term veteran and one new kid on the block.

Scummy Mummies
Acast, Apple, Spotify

Most Watched

Privacy