Podcast reviews: Modern life isn’t rubbish – but it definitely needs common sense and humour to guide us

New year, new you. Yeah, you’ve heard it all before.

These three podcasts won’t tell you how to live your best life in 2022, but they do look toward the future with a hopeful, sunny disposition by looking at tech and self-improvement trends and advancements that might be worth our while – and those which should stay in the bin.

Twenty-first century tech is often more frightening than funny. From creepy algorithms to data harvesting and facial recognition systems, tech isn’t generally a laughing matter – except when it’s in the hands of Human Error co-hosts Olga Koch and Hussein Kesvani, who poke fun at the absurdities of modern life.

Koch, a Russian-born computer scientist and stand-up comedian (and daughter of Alfred Koch, a statesman under Boris Yeltsin and Viktor Chernomyrdin) and Kesvani, a British “journalist who lost all his life savings on Bitcoin”, demystify subjects such as biohacking, NFTs, fitluencers and digital nomadism, while lifting the lid on the horrors of online forum moderation and the perv magnet that is OnlyFans.

If you don’t laugh you’d cry, as they say, and Human Error, while possibly charting the demise of humanity, mostly finds a bright side.

Career podcasts can be smug, self-indulgent affairs, with high-flying CEOs and entrepreneurs insisting we can have it all if we just put our minds to it – oh, and start journaling at 4am, before our 5am Peloton, before our power-walking meeting at 6am while downing shots of organic, sustainably sourced Kryptonite, and so on.

Ctrl Alt Delete takes a more measured, realistic approach. Author host Emma Gannon explores careers, creativity and culture by cutting through corp-speak with experts in their fields discussing topics such as self-censorship, going freelance, and how to agree to disagree without throwing your toys out of the pram (yes, she investigates manifesting but through a scientific lens).

Guests include philosopher Alain de Botton, Elizabeth Day and Ireland’s own podcaster/author Caroline O’Donoghue, of Sentimental Garbage.

Another self-development series worth its salt is Squiggly Careers which helps navigate the workplace.

Co-hosts Sarah Ellis and Helen Tupper take a practical approach to universal topics such as micro-aggressions, confidence building, managing uncertainty, and the pros and cons of faking it until you make it, bending the ear of top-of-their-game psychologists, life coaches, entrepreneurs, scientists and storytellers along the way.