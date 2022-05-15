Podcast reviews: Delving deep to explore the creative secrets of great double acts

Friends who play together and podcast together can be hit and miss. Conspiratorial banter can sometimes feel self-indulgent or cliquey, but if done well you feel included in their comradeship (see Marian Keyes and Tara Flynn’s Now You’re Asking).

Here are three that do a good service to double acts.

Partners

Apple, Spotify; radiotopia.fm

Opposites often attract, and few professional pairings were more surprising – and more sublime – than Led Zeppelin rocker Robert Plant and bluegrass star Alison Krauss, collaborating on albums Raising Sand (2007) and Raise the Roof (2021). They are star guests on Partners, a series exploring the creative partnerships between friends, colleagues, siblings and lovers.

Many guests might be unfamiliar to listeners outside the US, but the sprinkling of Plant and Krauss; Bad Feminist Roxane Gay and her Design Matters girlfriend Debbie Millman; and Hamilton and The Heights creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail should be enough to satisfy those angling for recognised names. There’s much to glean, too, from the Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, co-founders of Instagram who resigned six years after Facebook’s takeover, and Canadian identical-twin musicians Tegan and Sara.

Best Friend Therapy

Apple, Spotify

Not content with running the wildly successful podcast How to Fail, writing books and commandeering Pin Drop Studio, in March Elizabeth Day unveiled Best Friend Therapy with her best pal, psychotherapist Emma Reed Turrell.

They unpack the dilemmas of our time, such as forced fun – the raging anticipation and inevitable disappointment of celebrating birthdays, weddings and other milestones – and how to create occasions that are more tailored than terrifying. Their unaffected patter and expertise strikes the just-right balance of easy listening and educational.

Locked Together

Audible

Are we ready to revisit the lockdown yet? Audible’s Locked Together, which despite the name doesn’t involve people going out on the tear, but invites comedy duos, or comedy pals, to share how they’re coping with “the new normal”.

There’s our very own Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, of Catastrophe fame, Fast Show friends Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield, panel-show pundits Katherine Ryan and Jimmy Carr, and actors and co-writers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, who first worked together on the irreverent TV series Spaced before moving into cinema with Shaun of the Dead. It’s arguably Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French, though, who raise the most titters.