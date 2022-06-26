Podcast reviews: A timely deep dive into the hot button issues

On February 24, Russia started the war on Ukraine – and if previous Putin-led invasions are anything to do by, its resolution was never going to be short and civil.

Here are three podcasts with degrees of separation that echo the messes we’re in.

Drilled

Apple, Spotify

Little did investigative climate journalist Amy Westervelt know when she began hosting Drilled in 2018 that she’d still be doing it four years later – however rich, broad and sensational the subject matter. Season seven is nigh, but this self-proclaimed “true crime podcast about climate change” couldn’t be more timely.

Westervelt provides history and context to the fossil fuel industry, mostly through an American lens. Her findings, though, are universal: energy companies greenwashing their products to make them more appealing to consumers (just look at the term ‘natural’ gas), while financing fake news to embolden climate deniers.

In the season ‘Plastic Pipelines’ she reveals the direct connection between fracking and plastics, told through the story of petrochemical company Formosa Plastics’ questionable dealings – the true, proven obstacles of Drilled’s tagline.

Untold Killing

Apple, Spotify

Untold Killing began in 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide in the small Bosnian town where more than 8,000 men and boys were systematically killed. Initially it was spoken of as a massacre – until proof of ethnic cleansing transmuted it to genocide.

It goes without saying that this ongoing series is nothing less than pertinent, with the second series focusing on Prijedor, a regular multi-ethnic municipality until Muslim-Serb detention camps appeared in 1992.

“Genocide… can’t happen again,” President George Bush said of the death camps at the time. And yet, and yet…

The People We Know

Apple, Spotify

And lastly to the migrant crisis. Ireland, infamously, is no stranger to migration. Meanwhile our island neighbour is insistent on outsourcing victims of human trafficking to Rwanda – while begrudgingly processing Ukrainians seeking asylum.

A fine time, then, to tune in to The People We Know, which commiserates and celebrates the first-person stories of migrants, be it for economic reasons or life-or-death survival. It’s a theme that’s close to host Accalia Hipwood’s heart, herself being of Polish and British heritage, and having previously lived in the Caribbean, the Middle East and now Spain.

Some interviewees have bleak stories to tell, others are on the lighter and brighter side; all are imbued with the humanity they deserve.