Podcast review: Answers to the niggling questions you might not dare ask in public

Podcast of the week: No question is too small for Search Engine, from tips on golden oldies finding new music to getting maximum value from an all-inclusive holiday

Last year, Reply All co-creator PJ Vogt launched a new show, Crypto Island. While Reply All purported to be about interrogating internet culture, its genius was that it became a guide to modern life, both on and offline. In Crypto Island, which Vogt described as a “Russian nesting doll of stories”, he focused on a particular part of the internet through the lens of currency and economics.