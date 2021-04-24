Podcast of the week: You’re Wrong About and the fate of Anastasia

A glorious melange of smart soundbites and trashy titbits, the podcast You’re Wrong About lives smack in the middle of the Venn diagram of social movements, history, pop culture and celebrity gossip. It’s the kind of fare that you plan to rehash and use to dazzle your friends at parties.

Hosts Michael Hobbes, a reporter for the Huffington Post, and Sarah Marshall, an American writer who is working on a novel called The Satanic Panic, treat each episode as a deep excavation. The topics vary: the origins of LGBT+ Pride parades; Jessica Simpson’s autobiography; the OJ Simpson trial, which includes a four-episode dissection of his then girlfriend Paula Barbieri’s book The Other Woman: My Years with OJ Simpson. There is no snobbery here and their chatter is friendly, calming and clever. The pair show great care and curiosity, passionately batting facts and anecdotes back and forth like they’re playing in the Wimbledon final for nerds.

They have released an episode every Monday since 2018. Even with subjects that you might have regarded as innocuous, their well-researched tangents will stop you in your tracks.

When they bring in a special guest, a new level of giddiness ensues. The episode that won me over was about Anastasia Nikolaevna, grand duchess of Russia. Dana Schwartz, journalist and host of the Noble Blood podcast, takes the lead.

Anastasia was rumoured to have escaped the Bolshevik execution of her parents, Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra, and siblings in 1918, aged 17. Taking extreme artistic licence and romanticising the mystery for a new generation, Fox Studios gave her the blockbuster cartoon musical treatment in 1997, with Meg Ryan voicing the young royal. Illustrating the media landscape at the time, which was all Oprah and no Wikipedia, Schwartz explains how the myths got so wildly out of hand. To an amazed Hobbes and Marshall, she reveals the timeline of graphic truths that involves communist cover-ups and diamond-laced corsets.

With some semblance of normality looming, it’s time to start bookmarking conversation topics such as Anastasia for future events. With the absence of a social life since March 2020, all of the information we have absorbed through podcasts has been festering in our brains with nowhere to go.

A normal person would usually impart these learnings as if they were subjects of their own research. If they encounter a fellow fan of the same podcast, a vicious who-knows-more contest begins — much to the disdain of any non-listeners — and they re-enact the episode as if they’re the hosts.

As we get ready to re-enter society, whenever that might be, chats may not run smoothly at first. You’re Wrong About will set you right. With no personal life stories of late to share, I fully intend to borrow some from Imperial Russia and pass them off as my own.

