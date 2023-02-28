Podcast of the week: The Rest is Politics revives the dying art of disagreeing agreeably

Does the world need another vehicle for British establishment white blokes to tell us what’s what, I wondered when I first read about the launch of The Rest is Politics (widely available) last March. Then I listened to a few episodes and decided yes; to my surprise, I think it does.

The format is pleasingly simple: Rory Stewart, the former Tory MP, in conversation with Alastair Campbell, the political aide and former spokesman for Tony Blair. Whatever you might think about their affiliations, there’s no doubting this pair’s insider credentials.

They describe The Rest is Politics as “an insider’s view on politics at home and abroad, while bringing back the lost art of disagreeing agreeably”. And, because social media has made it too easy for people to be their worst selves and disregard respectful argument in favour of foul-mouthed stupidity, “disagreeing agreeably” is where this twice-weekly show really hits its mark.

Episodes have does-what it-says-on-the-tin titles. Good episodes to start with include ‘Missing refugees, the best type of MPs, and are universities left wing?’ (February 2); ‘Ex-New Zealand PM Helen Clark on monarchy, extreme poverty, and Jacinda Arden’ (December 2); and ‘Leaving office, a Labour Scotland, and what’s the point of Davos?’ (January 26). Obviously some have more relevance on this side of the Irish Sea than others, but those that do really do. Campbell is deeply committed to the Good Friday Agreement, and understands the threats to it. Brexit — “an absolute catastrophic mess”, according to Campbell — also features regularly.

According to recent Acast research, 81pc of listeners would like to see a live podcast show, and 71pc want to see content from their favourite creators across multiple platforms. Here, additional content takes the form of a weekly newsletter, and the premium feed, The Rest is Politics Plus, dangles the usual bait of ad-free listening, priority access for live events, plus early access to their Question Time episodes, where they answer listener queries and issue corrections.

Both men inhabit the dual roles of presenter and interviewee with gusto. Part of this podcast’s chart-topping success is its ability to reach the parts mainstream political shows can’t. In ‘Combatting Andrew Tate, crisis at the Met, and Johnson standing again’ (January 19), Campbell notes that when the mainstream broadcast media sets up discussions and debates, “it’s usually done with the view to finding the conflict rather than finding the agreement”.

The inaugural live show attracted 5,000 people to the Royal Albert Hall in December, and they are booked for the London Palladium next month. Quite the first birthday celebration.