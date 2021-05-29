| 10.3°C Dublin

Podcast of the week — Cast of Desert Island Discs castaways has never disappointed

Python pals: John Cleese, right, wanted to bring Michael Palin, left, to his desert island Expand

Henrietta McKervey

Sally Ann Howes, the actress who played Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, requests garlic. John Cleese asks if he can bring Michael Palin. Simon Cowell wants a mirror, “because I’d miss me”. Unless you’ve actually been stranded somewhere with neither wireless nor Wi-Fi for the past few decades, you’ll be familiar with the premise of Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4. Each week a different guest — or ‘castaway’ in the programme’s parlance — chooses the eight tracks, book and single luxury they are content to be stranded with.

This beguiling premise has been a mainstay of radio since January 1942, when creator Roy Plomley interviewed the first castaway, the Viennese comedian, actor and musician Vic Oliver. Current presenter Lauren Laverne is only the fifth host in the programme’s history.

During the war, it was tightly scripted, with castaways reading prepared answers aloud. For the first four decades, castaways didn’t get to hear their preferred tracks in the studio either: when Michael Parkinson took over as host in 1985, he insisted the music was played during the recording rather than edited in later.

