In character: Darina Gallagher plays Molly watched by Tom Fitzgerald during a Bloomsday event on Lincoln Place in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The shackles are slowly coming off for the Irish summer on the back of Taoiseach Micheál Martin laying out the plans for easing of Covid restrictions.

With hotels and B&Bs reopening for business, here are some of the events taking place around the country for June.

Cork Harbour Festival – June 4-14

This year’s Cork Harbour Festival is going ahead and will run June 4-14. The outdoor festival will include over 40 events on water, land and on screen.

There will be 28 activities for festival goers around Cork City Harbour, from Kayaking trips to sailing lessons and heritage trails.

Other exciting activies include coastal wildlife tours with Cobh Sea Safari, family orienteering, powerboating, and diving events. From home, people can learn about the history of the harbour through live virtual events.

The Cork city festival takes place in the second largest natural harbour in the world and celebrates Ireland’s unique maritime heritage.

A City & A Garden – June 11-20

The organisers of Body & Soul festival have organised a new “immersive” project which will take place in the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin and on Cork city streets from June 11-20. All is needed is a smartphone, headphone and imagination. People can listen to a tailor made narrative and soundtrack as they walk the streets and gardens of urban Ireland.

Admission is free.

Pilot Phoenix Park music festival – June 26

A trial outdoor music festival is planned for June 26 in the Pheonix Park in Dublin with up to 3,500 attendees. The pilot event signed off by the government is part of an initial proposal for further events in July.

An initial pilot outdoor music event is planned for the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on June 10. The outdoor concert curated by the National Concert Hall will allow up to 500 attendees.

Two indoor music concerts are also planned for the Limerick Concert Hall on June 23, and Killarney INEC on June 26 with 500 attendees for both.

Cork Midsummer Arts Festival – June 14-27

The Cork Midsummer Arts Festival will run 14-27 of June with music, dance and theatre on the banks of the River lee.

People can attend live music gigs and watch performances by over 160 artists. The festival will also do live doorstep performances, delivered straight to your door for those who wish to stay at home.

Outdoor events will take place from the Port of Cork to Elizabeth Fort and be booked on their website.

Dublin Pride – June 1-28

This year’s Dublin Pride theme will be “Community”, with a focus on promoting and supporting the work of LGBTQ+ organisations and services. Although no physical parade will take place again this year due to Covid-19, a virtual parade will be held online and broadcast from The Round Room at the Mansion House on Saturday June 26.

However, as the country begins to reopen and restrictions ease, there will be a Pride Hub and Shop on Duke Street, exhibitions at Filmbase in Temple Bar, The Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre and more to complement the online activities.

Cruinniú na nóg 2021 – June 12

The national day of free creativity for children and young people will go ahead this year on June 12.

Hundreds of events will take place nationwide both online and in person, such as Circus Factory in Carraigaline in Cork, a live interactive workshop on Upcycled Clothes in Louth, while Theatre Lovett will engage with the young people of Dublin to celebrate the traditional dance of Georgia.

Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 is a collaboration between the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the Creative Ireland Programme, local authorities and RTÉ.

Galway’s Westend Summer Street Festival – June 3-6

The 2021 Westend Summer Festival is expected to officially begin on Thursday June 3rd with a street food showcase at Ravens Terrace each day.

The Street Feast allows people to sample a taste of businesses, producers and local suppliers set up in stalls and food trucks. A picnic area will be set up, as well as live music and face painting subject to confirmation.

Summer Solstice Retreat on the Hook

A four day yoga retreat will take place June 19-22 on the Hook peninsula in Co. Wexford. The four day and three night yoga retreat is open to all levels, including beginners, and includes a selection of restorative yoga practices, guided breathing practices, meditations and nature walks.

The retreat is all inclusive and people will enjoy plant-based and vegetarian meals, while learning about ancient Solstice celebrations and rituals.

Ticket prices vary and can be found on the website.

Bloomsday Festival

The literary event celebrated on June 16 celebrates the life of Irish writer James Joyce and the day depicted in the James Joyce novel Ulysses. Celebrations include dressing up like characters from the book and attending readings, performances and places referenced in the book.

While the event will run mostly online, organisers hope to host a few live events.

Live in person events include exhibitions in Lexicon Dún Laoghaire in association with the Joyce Tower, Ulysses street tours with historian Pat Liddy and live reading and street theatre.



