Pixie Lott and Vinnie Jones recreate dairy campaign with oat milk moustaches

Pixie Lott recreates the campaign 10 years on (Alpro/PA)

Pixie Lott, Vinnie Jones and boxer Nicola Adams have recreated photos from a famous dairy campaign, this time swapping milk for a plant-based alternative.

The Make Mine Milk campaign, which launched in 2010, saw celebrities sport a milk moustache to help boost sales of the product, and was backed by a consortium of dairy companies.

The trio, who have each adopted a more plant-based diet since appearing in the original campaign, reenacted their photos with an oat milk moustache.

Expand Close Pixie Lott recreates iconic milk-stache from 2010, with a mOAT-stache to celebrate the nation’s love for plant based / Facebook

The new campaign, from food and drink brand Alpro, features the slogan “Make Yours Oat”.

A photo of singer Lott with an oat milk moustache appears on a poster alongside the message “Lotts can change in 10 years”.

Footballer-turned-actor Jones adds it to his coffee, while retired Olympic boxing champion Adams appears alongside the message “Powered by oat”.

Expand Close Vinnie Jones backs grabbing life by the oats, swapping his 2010 milk-stache for a mOAT-stache to celebrate the nation’s love for plant-based / Facebook

Lott, who has adopted a completely plant-based diet, said: “10 years really do fly by, boys and girls, but how could I forget sporting a milk ‘tache on posters across the UK for the original dairy campaign.

“Lots has changed since 2010, and plant-based has become a big part of my life, so I was delighted Alpro asked me to rock the ‘moat-stache’ in 2020.”

Jones said: “Let’s not beat around the bush – in 2020, we all know there’s a new ‘tache in town.

“I was a bit reluctant to have a good shave before the shoot and lose my rugged good looks – but I think the ‘moat-stache’ looks pretty damn good on me. I’m taking it back to Hollywood.”

Expand Close Powered by Oat, Nicola Adams dons her Alpro mOAT-stache to celebrate the nation’s love for plant-based / Facebook

Adams said: “I’ll always have fond memories of 2010 because I won the first ever GB Amateur Boxing Championship at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

“So much has happened in the 10 years since, including hanging up the gloves, but one thing has remained constant – my commitment to staying fit and healthy.

“Adding more plant-based foods to my diet has helped me to up my fibre intake, and keep my sugar intake to a minimum.

“I’m a big fan of Alpro’s plant-based drinks, and I’m thrilled to don the ‘moat-stache’ to support the Make Yours Oat campaign.”

Marketing director for Alpro UK and Ireland David Jiscoot said: “A lot can change in a decade, and that includes three of the original stars of an iconic dairy ad making the move to a more plant-based lifestyle, along with millions of others.”

– Alpro reunited Vinnie Jones, Pixie Lott, and Nicola Adams for a plant-based parody of their iconic 2010 dairy campaign.

