Pirates, politics and Doctor Who – the 15 winning Millionaire questions

History and politics teacher Donald Fear has become the sixth contestant to go all the way on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and win the jackpot.
These are the questions he answered to get there.
1 – £100
In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National what Service?
Humanity / Health / Honour / Household
Correct answer: Health
2 – £200
Which Disney character famously leaves a glass slipper behind at a royal ball?
Pocahontas / Sleeping Beauty / Cinderella / Elsa
Correct answer: Cinderella
3 – £300
What name is given to the revolving belt machinery in an airport that delivers checked luggage from the plane to baggage reclaim?
Hangar / Terminal / Concourse / Carousel
Correct answer: Carousel
4 – £500
Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks?
Phillips / Flymo / Chubb / Ronseal
Correct answer: Chubb
5 – £1,000
The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology?
Republicanism / Communism / Conservatism / Liberalism
Correct answer: Communism
6 – £2,000
Which toys have been marketed with the phrase “robots in disguise”?
Bratz Dolls / Sylvanian Families / Hatchimals / Transformers
Correct answer: Transformers
7 – £4,000
What does the word loquacious mean?
Angry / Chatty / Beautiful / Shy
Correct answer: Chatty
8 – £8,000
Obstetrics is a branch of medicine particularly concerned with what?
Childbirth / Broken bones / Heart conditions / Old age
Correct answer: Childbirth
9 – £16,000
In Doctor Who, what was the signature look of the fourth Doctor, as portrayed by Tom Baker?
Bow-tie, braces and tweed jacket / Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf / Pinstripe suit and trainers / Cape, velvet jacket and frilly shirt
Correct answer: Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf
10 – £32,000
Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year?
Ramadan / Diwali / Lent / Hanukkah
Correct answer: Diwali
11 – £64,000
At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles south-east of the coast of Florida?
Bahamas / US Virgin Islands / Turks and Caicos Islands / Bermuda
Correct answer: Bahamas
12 – £125,000
Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first?
Empire State Building / Royal Albert Hall / Eiffel Tower / Big Ben Clock Tower
Correct answer: Big Ben Clock Tower
13 – £250,000
Which of these cetaceans is classified as a “toothed whale”?
Gray whale / Minke whale / Sperm whale / Humpback whale
Correct answer: Sperm whale
14 – £500,000
Who is the only British politician to have held all four “Great Offices of State” at some point during their career?
David Lloyd George / Harold Wilson / James Callaghan / John Major
Correct answer: James Callaghan
15 – £1 million
In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?
Calico Jack / Blackbeard / Bartholomew Roberts / Captain Kidd
Correct answer: Blackbeard
