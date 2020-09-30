Piers Morgan unveils his Spitting Image puppet: It looks nothing like me!

Piers Morgan has unveiled his Spitting Image puppet – saying it looks nothing like him.

The satirical puppet show, which was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday, is returning to screens on BritBox.

Puppets of Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian, Greta Thunberg and Dominic Cummings have already been unveiled.

“I’ve waited all my adult life to have Spitting Image do a puppet of me,” the Good Morning Britain co-host said on his show.

“Last night I got sent the image and I was like, ‘You know what, I could have waited another 40 years for this!'” he laughed.

“As you can see, it bears no relation to me whatsoever!”

Co-host Susanna Reid said: “He’s pretending to laugh!”

Morgan added: “I’ve always loved Spitting Image. I’ve always craved having my own puppet. I’m torn between utter revulsion… and my ego being massively pumped by being on the show.”

BritBox returns on October 3 with a 10-week series on BritBox.

PA Media