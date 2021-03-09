Piers Morgan: The tabloid editor-turned-television star

Piers Morgan, who has left his job as a presenter of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, has had a varied career in the media industry.

The former tabloid newspaper editor, 55, has found success both in the UK and the US, and is known for his strident opinions and passionate debates.

Morgan began his career in print journalism.

In 1994, aged 29, he was appointed as the editor of the News of the World by Rupert Murdoch.

Shortly afterwards he jumped ship to the Daily Mirror, which he edited from 1995 to 2004, and left following controversy over whether images purporting to show British soldiers abusing Iraqi prisoners were fake.

Morgan then moved into the world of television, appearing as a judge on America’s Got Talent in the US in 2006.

He also won the US celebrity version of The Apprentice in 2008, during which he appeared alongside the future president Donald Trump.

He later landed his own show in the country on CNN, titled Piers Morgan Live.

The programme, which regularly featured lively debates on topics such as gun control, ran from 2011 and 2014.

The following year it was announced that Morgan would be joining Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain on ITV, the channel which also broadcasts Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

The show sees Morgan interview celebrity guests including Captain Sir Tom Moore, Gemma Collins and former boxer Chris Eubank.

Good Morning Britain became known for its combative interviews during Morgan’s stint on the presenting team.

He was able to use his connections with Mr Trump to secure the first international interview with him in 2018.

However last year Morgan said he had been unfollowed by Mr Trump after he criticised comments he made about using disinfectant to treat coronavirus.

In May last year Morgan told The Sunday Times he had probably “taken things a bit too far” with his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex, adding that he would “govern and temper” his comments about her in the future.

In November Morgan announced the Government “boycott” of Good Morning Britain would end.

No member of the Government had appeared on the programme since April while the country was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

