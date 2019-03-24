Piers Morgan teases ‘sparring partner’ Lord Sugar on his 72nd birthday

Piers Morgan has joked that his “sparring partner” Lord Sugar looked good compared to a “gnarled, wizened, 100-year-old warthog” as the entrepreneur celebrated his 72nd birthday.

The pair have butted heads on social media in the past.

Apprentice star Lord Sugar reignited their lighthearted feud by teasing Morgan for not sending him anything when he celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

“It’s my birthday today @piersmorgan disappointed to see that no card arrived, but I guess you are going to surprise me with a special present …right !” he said on Twitter.

The Good Morning Britain presenter responded by sharing a picture of the pair clutching boxing gloves and snarling at each other, writing: “Happy 80th Birthday to my very very very old sparring partner ⁦@Lord_Sugar.

“He looks good on it, if you compare him to a gnarled, wizened, 100-year-old warthog.”

Referring to the picture of the pair, Lord Sugar teased: “Actually and I didn’t want to say so but this picture shows my reaction to severe halitosis.”

