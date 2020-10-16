Piers Morgan: I’ve had conversations about returning to Britain’s Got Talent

Piers Morgan says he has talked to TV bosses about returning to Britain’s Got Talent.

The Good Morning Britain co-host, 55, was a judge on the ITV show when it first began in 2007.

His comments came after The Sun reported that the former newspaper editor could return to his seat on the TV talent show.

Morgan told current judge Amanda Holden: “It’s pretty obvious that the golden hour of Britain’s Got Talent was when I was a judge with you and Simon (Cowell), when we got 20 million viewers for one final. Obviously it’s not quite as strong as this year!”

Could @PiersMorgan be returning to @BGT as a judge? 😲



We set @AmandaHolden on the case to find out... pic.twitter.com/oKPosJekEk — Heart (@thisisheart) October 16, 2020

Holden said there was more choice for viewers, adding: “That’s because Netflix was invented.”

Morgan told Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and co-presenter Holden: “There’s something driven by the media that it needs a bit of spice back in the pot, of course it doesn’t get spicier than me.

“Let’s see what happens! I’ve had conversations,” he admitted.

Holden, who filled in for Cowell as head judge as he recovers from his accident, quipped: “Well we don’t need any more Ofcom complaints that’s all I’m going to say!”

The BGT final saw Jon Courtenay, a comedian and singer from Manchester, win this year’s series and saw complaints to Ofcom about a Diversity performance and Holden’s outfit.

The Sun reported that Morgan could replace David Walliams, who has a deal until 2021 on Britain’s Got Talent, after his Good Morning Britain contract expires.

PA Media