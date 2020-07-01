Piers Morgan has an early-morning beer on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan had an early-morning beer on Good Morning Britain.

Co-host Susanna Reid, 49, told viewers: “It’s 6.38 in the morning! Don’t try this at home!”

Morgan, 55, enjoyed a pint on the ITV show ahead of pubs reopening this weekend.

BOOM! First pint of Harveyâs in 4 months! Who cares itâs only 6.42am... and Iâve got 2 more hours of live TV.. 🍺 🥳 â¦@Harveys1790â© pic.twitter.com/uTjgir83fo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 1, 2020

News correspondent Jonathan Swain – who was looking at how pubs are complying with social distancing guidelines ahead of July 4 – told Morgan to look behind his desk, where the outspoken presenter found the beverage.

Reid has previously told of her decision to stop drinking.

'Look behind you.'



The moment @piersmorgan is surprised with a pint of Piers beer. 🍺



But don't worry, @susannareid100 is on hand to keep Piers in line.



Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/n5LPrped5S — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 1, 2020

“It’s not entirely teetotal because I have had on average a drink a month, but every time I have an alcoholic drink I think the more that my body comes off it,” she told Loose Women.

“I had a few skin problems and my doctor said to me if you cut out alcohol it will definitely improve your skin and he also said it will help you lose weight.

“So I lost a significant amount of weight and I cut out alcohol almost completely.”

PA Media