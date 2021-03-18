Piers Morgan comments on his ‘ITV demise’ following GMB departure

Piers Morgan was returning to ITV on Thursday night with Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Piers Morgan has said reports of his “ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated” as he promoted an upcoming episode of his interview programme.

The journalist and television presenter left his job at Good Morning Britain (GMB) earlier this month following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

He will return to ITV on Thursday night with Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, which this week features singer and television presenter Coleen Nolan.

Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated.... Iâm back already. 👇👇â¦@NolanColeenâ© pic.twitter.com/c4g6MvXDbH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2021

Morgan tweeted: “Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated … I’m back already.”

Good Morning Britain’s episodes on March 8 and 9, which turned out to be Morgan’s final appearances on the ITV news programme, sparked a record 57,121 complaints to TV regulator Ofcom.

ITV announced Morgan had left the show on the evening of March 9, shortly after Ofcom said it had launched an investigation under its harm and offence rules.

It later emerged Meghan also made a formal complaint to Ofcom about the TV host after he dismissed her account of having suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism.

Morgan said on-air that he “didn’t believe a word” of her interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey when she discussed joining the royal family.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories airs on ITV at 9pm on Thursday.

