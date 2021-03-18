| 12.9°C Dublin

Piers Morgan comments on his ‘ITV demise’ following GMB departure

The presenter left his job with Good Morning Britain earlier this month.

Piers Morgan was returning to ITV on Thursday night with Piers Morgan&rsquo;s Life Stories (Jonathan Brady/PA) Expand

Close

Piers Morgan was returning to ITV on Thursday night with Piers Morgan&rsquo;s Life Stories (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Piers Morgan was returning to ITV on Thursday night with Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Piers Morgan was returning to ITV on Thursday night with Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Jonathan Brady/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

Piers Morgan has said reports of his “ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated” as he promoted an upcoming episode of his interview programme.

The journalist and television presenter left his job at Good Morning Britain (GMB) earlier this month following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

He will return to ITV on Thursday night with Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, which this week features singer and television presenter Coleen Nolan.

Morgan tweeted: “Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated … I’m back already.”

Good Morning Britain’s episodes on March 8 and 9, which turned out to be Morgan’s final appearances on the ITV news programme, sparked a record 57,121 complaints to TV regulator Ofcom.

ITV announced Morgan had left the show on the evening of March 9, shortly after Ofcom said it had launched an investigation under its harm and offence rules.

Piers Morgan left GMB following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O&rsquo;Connor/PA) Expand

Close

Piers Morgan left GMB following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O&rsquo;Connor/PA)

Piers Morgan left GMB following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Piers Morgan left GMB following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It later emerged Meghan also made a formal complaint to Ofcom about the TV host after he dismissed her account of having suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism.

Morgan said on-air that he “didn’t believe a word” of her interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey when she discussed joining the royal family.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories airs on ITV at 9pm on Thursday.

Entertainment Newsletter

From film and book reviews to music features and the best of TV and theatre, entertainment has you covered. Every Monday.

This field is required

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy