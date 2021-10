Piers Morgan announces he is quitting Life Stories show on ITV

Piers Morgan has announced he is quitting his ITV show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

The move comes after the journalist announced last month that he is to join News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show.

Earlier this year Morgan left ITV news programme Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, however it had previously been confirmed that he would continue to present Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway⁩ and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast! pic.twitter.com/TN34uEZAdQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2021

He revealed on social media that his final show will see him interview his former Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway, who will then go on to present three further episodes in the series.

Morgan tweeted: “I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.

“My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show.

“It’s been a blast!”

On the show Morgan has interviewed stars including fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore, model Katie Price and businessman Sir Richard Branson, as well as politicians including Sir Keir Starmer and Gordon Brown.

Expand Close Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Video of the Day

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Piers and ITV have agreed that his interview with Kate Garraway for Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will be his last; and that Kate will take over the baton on his behalf for the remaining three episodes of the forthcoming series.

“We would like to thank Piers for over a hundred engaging, compelling and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business and politics.

“We wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures.

“Kate is a brilliant journalist and inquisitive interviewer and we look forward to her forthcoming three shows.”

Expand Close Kate Garraway (Tim P. Whitby/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kate Garraway (Tim P. Whitby/PA)

Garraway said she is looking forward to hosting the programme.

“It’s a big job, but I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off,” she said.

“Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests’ lives that the viewers might not know about already.

“It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words.”