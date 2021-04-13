Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly among stars celebrating easing of lockdown

Piers Morgan, Lorraine Kelly and Cat Deeley were among the stars celebrating the easing of lockdown restrictions.

In England, outdoor hospitality venues, non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries and zoos welcomed back visitors on Monday.

Paddy McGuinness, Andrea McLean and Emily Atack also shared photos of themselves making the most of the relaxed restrictions.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan shared an image on Instagram of him getting a haircut.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Hair we go! God it’s good to be back under the knife…”

Top Gear star McGuinness shared a video of him celebrating the reopening of a pub.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: “Fantastic to see businesses opening up again after an horrendous 12 months.

“Pubs, Restaurants, Retail, Hairdressers, Gyms we’ve missed you!!!!”

Television presenter Deeley also marked the easing of lockdown by dining in a restaurant.

In a video uploaded to Instagram which showed Deeley sipping a drink, her husband, Patrick Kielty, said: “Wife back in natural habitat.”

Kelly shared a selfie of her having a drink outside a pub with her daughter, Rosie Smith.

“The pubs are OPEN!” she wrote on Instagram.

Actress Atack also posted a picture of herself enjoying a drink outside.

Alongside the picture she wrote: “We’re back, and we are flirting with EVERYONE. Come on over (please don’t).”

Former Loose Women presenter McLean posted an image on Instagram of her going out for a meal.

“We went out! So lovely to eat something I didn’t cook myself,” she wrote.

PA Media