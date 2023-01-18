Piaf performers sing on Dublin street after audience evacuated from Gate Theatre

A group of Dublin theatre performers had a “magical moment” with the audience despite a fire alarm going off during the show last night.

Those who went to see Piaf, by Pam Gems, at the Gate Theatre got to enjoy a unique experience after they were evacuated from the building.

Cast, crew and audience members were left standing in the cold near the Garden of Remembrance due to a fire alarm during the interval.

Kate Gilmore, one of the stars of the show alongside Camile O’Sullivan, told Independent.ie: “It was mad, it was our 43rd performance, so we’ve been doing it for a good while.

“During the interval, a fire alarm went off and the building was evacuated out by the Garden of Remembrance. We later found out it was a false alarm.

“Derek, our accordion player, had it on him and we were unsure what was happening at that point. We didn’t know if the audience would get to go back and see the second act, but Derek started playing.

“From there, we went through a few numbers from the show, everyone gathered, the cast, the audience, it was really a magical moment. Something went wrong, but we made it a special moment,” she added.

The video, taken by Rachel O’Byrne, proves that the show must go on no matter what.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it, I’ll never forget it,” Kate said.

“We got to go back on stage once we figured out it was a false alarm. It was electric, the audience were definitely behind us for the second act.”