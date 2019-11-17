Photographer Terry O’Neill dies aged 81

Photographer Terry O’Neill has died at the age of 81.

Mr O’Neill, who rose to fame with his work with the Beatles and The Rolling Stones, died at home on Saturday following a long illness.

A spokesman for Iconic Images, which represents his impressive archive of photographic work, said: “It is with a heavy heart that Iconic Images announces the passing of Terence “Terry” O’Neill, CBE.

“Terry was a class act, quick witted and filled with charm.

“Anyone who was lucky enough to know or work with him can attest to his generosity and modesty.

“As one of the most iconic photographers of the last 60 years, his legendary pictures will forever remain imprinted in our memories as well as in our hearts and minds.”

One of his last major public appearances was when he collected his CBE for services to photography from the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace in October.

Mr O’Neill was honoured with a CBE in October (Jonathan Brady/PA)

After receiving his honour Mr O’Neill, who had been suffering from prostate cancer and was in a wheelchair, said the award “surpasses anything I’ve had happen to me in my life”.

