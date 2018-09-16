Entertainment

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve launches with 3.3 million viewers

The BBC show has already been a hit in the US.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Matt Crossick/PA)
By Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s new drama Killing Eve launched with 3.3 million viewers.

The BBC1 show, which follows an MI5 officer on the hunt for a killer, enjoyed rave reviews.

The drama, based on the novellas by Luke Jennings and adapted by Waller-Bridge, had an average of 3.3 million viewers and peaked with 3.4 million on Saturday night.

The full box set has been put on iPlayer.

Meanwhile, The X Factor, on ITV and starting before Killing Eve, enjoyed an audience of 5.3 million, including those watching on the ITV HD and ITV+1 channels.

It was up 700,000 from last week and was the most watched programme of the night across all channels, peaking with 5.9 million viewers.

