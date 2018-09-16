Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve launches with 3.3 million viewers

The BBC1 show, which follows an MI5 officer on the hunt for a killer, enjoyed rave reviews.

The drama, based on the novellas by Luke Jennings and adapted by Waller-Bridge, had an average of 3.3 million viewers and peaked with 3.4 million on Saturday night.

The full box set has been put on iPlayer.

Another show has come to an end already! Theres only one thing Ayda will be dreaming of tonight the #XFactor ❌🎶 pic.twitter.com/zIGUII8lX1 — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) September 15, 2018

Meanwhile, The X Factor, on ITV and starting before Killing Eve, enjoyed an audience of 5.3 million, including those watching on the ITV HD and ITV+1 channels.

It was up 700,000 from last week and was the most watched programme of the night across all channels, peaking with 5.9 million viewers.

Press Association