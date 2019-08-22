Phoebe Waller-Bridge greets fans following Fleabag stage performance

The theatre production is the basis for the critically acclaimed TV series that has won actress and writer Waller-Bridge plaudits on both sides of the Atlantic.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge signed autographs and chatted with fans as she continued her West End performances (Ian West/PA)

It first previewed in London in 2013 before a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival.

Now, Waller-Bridge has returned to the West End at the Wyndham Theatre and after walking off stage on Thursday signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge posed for selfies with fans after walking off stage in London (Ian West/PA)

Like the series, the stage show version of Fleabag follows a young woman through the ups and downs of sex, family and self-obsession.

As well as the stage version, 34-year-old Waller-Bridge is working on a Fleabag book as well as on the upcoming James Bond film, titled No Time To Die.

Waller-Bridge recently revealed she feared her ideas would dry up after Fleabag.

She told the Hollywood Reporter: “The day I wrapped Fleabag, I went to bed thinking, ‘I’m never going to have another idea again’.”

A fan poses for a selfie with actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Ian West/PA)

However, the actress, who is also known for award-winning show Killing Eve, said she woke up the next day with “the vision” of a film that she wants to direct.

She also compared Bond to the Killing Eve character Villanelle, who is played by Jodie Comer.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge met with fans after performing on stage in London (Ian West/PA)

“There’s something about James Bond that always intrigued me in a similar way that Villanelle did.

“They live a fantasy! But it’s a life none of us would ever want, if we’re honest. We don’t want to go put a bullet in someone’s head to sleep with people and have martinis.

“It’s a kind of fantasy nightmare,” Fleabag runs in the West End until September 14.

