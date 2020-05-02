| 10.5°C Dublin

Phillip Schofield shows off ‘hair-raising’ style options

The host is also having to do his own make-up for This Morning because of social distancing restrictions.

Phillip Schofield has been doing his own hair and make-up while in lockdown (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Phillip Schofield has shown fans some unusual hairstyling options while in lockdown.

This Morning’s co-host demonstrated his attempts to style his hair in a post on Instagram.

“Lockdown hair options,” he wrote.

Lockdown hair options

Schofield recently celebrated his 58th birthday, saying it was “weird” because it was “lacking in hugs” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also been doing his own make-up for This Morning because of social distancing restrictions.

ITV bosses have pledged to keep This Morning on air “for as long as possible”.

