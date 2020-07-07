Phillip Schofield says he has written ‘honest’ book about his life and career

| 14°C Dublin
Phillip Schofield has revealed he has written an “honest” book about his career and private life.
The This Morning co-host said the book, titled Life’s What You Make It, charts the “ups and downs” he has been through.
He said the book would go “behind the scenes” of his life.
In a video posted on social media, Schofield added: “In 2017, I wrote the first chapter and I sent it to a few friends and they said, ‘Oh my god, you have to write this’, and I knew I couldn’t, and you know why.
View this post on Instagram
After being asked many times, and after many years of wanting to, I have written my autobiography. I wrote the first line of the book, in my head, when I was about 14. It took me until 2017 for me to finally write the first chapter and then I stopped because the time wasn’t right. It has certainly been something of a work in progress! Over the years I have been making notes of the stories and events of my life that I thought would tell my story. Finally, in Lockdown, I knew that all the pieces of the jigsaw had been put into place and I was ready to write - that and a new discovery... lots of free time! It has been a fascinating experience, both immense fun and deeply emotional. Finally, after all these years, I’m happy it’s gone from my head, to the page. I’ve been honest and I’ve been me. Thank you @michaeljbooks @penguinukbooks. Published this October but available to pre-order now using the link in my bio #LifesWhatYouMakeIt
“And then my life changed and then lockdown happened and I ended up with a shedload of time on my hands and I thought, well, you have thought about it for long enough and you have written all these notes, why don’t you do it, and so I did.
“And I wrote and I wrote and I loved it and it is done.”
Earlier this year, Schofield revealed he was gay, saying he had “heartbreaking” conversations at home and that his wife Steph had been “incredible”.
The TV presenter said he wrote the first line when he was 14 “and I knew exactly how I wanted it to start, should I ever write it”.
He added: “It will take you behind the scenes of my life and my career and my family and my friends and the ups and downs that there have been.
“Lots of ups, loads of fun, but some really very emotional times as well.”
PA Media