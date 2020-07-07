Phillip Schofield says he has written ‘honest’ book about his life and career

Phillip Schofield has revealed he has written an “honest” book about his career and private life.

The This Morning co-host said the book, titled Life’s What You Make It, charts the “ups and downs” he has been through.

He said the book would go “behind the scenes” of his life.

In a video posted on social media, Schofield added: “In 2017, I wrote the first chapter and I sent it to a few friends and they said, ‘Oh my god, you have to write this’, and I knew I couldn’t, and you know why.

“And then my life changed and then lockdown happened and I ended up with a shedload of time on my hands and I thought, well, you have thought about it for long enough and you have written all these notes, why don’t you do it, and so I did.

“And I wrote and I wrote and I loved it and it is done.”

Earlier this year, Schofield revealed he was gay, saying he had “heartbreaking” conversations at home and that his wife Steph had been “incredible”.

The TV presenter said he wrote the first line when he was 14 “and I knew exactly how I wanted it to start, should I ever write it”.

He added: “It will take you behind the scenes of my life and my career and my family and my friends and the ups and downs that there have been.

“Lots of ups, loads of fun, but some really very emotional times as well.”

