Phillip Schofield reflects on receiving coronavirus jab

Phillip Schofield said he felt fine after having the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine (David Davies/PA)

Phillip Schofield has praised the “miraculous” effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine after having his first jab.

The presenter, 58, reflected on his experience on This Morning after receiving a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

Schofield and his co-host Holly Willoughby have presented the ITV daytime show from the studio throughout much of the pandemic – and in January interviewed some of the team behind the Oxford jab.

'The whole experience was efficient, friendly and lovely. Don't be nervous.'@Schofe shares his experience of getting his Covid-19 vaccination. pic.twitter.com/pEeUTUJkQV — This Morning (@thismorning) March 10, 2021

He said: “I was just thinking before we came on air that we sat here right at the very start of all of this, all the way through, who would have thought a year later, because of the miraculous way our science works, that yesterday I had my vaccine…

“I have got to say, booking online with the NHS website is about the easiest thing you will do, so long as you are online and you can get online. It is so simple.

“I picked my time, picked my day. It came up with a suggestion of when my second vaccine would be. I went along and had the vaccine and the team were absolutely delightful.”

Schofield said the injection “didn’t hurt at all” and he felt “great”.

He told viewers; “I had the Oxford one and the whole thing was efficient and lovely.

“Don’t be nervous. They really are getting through and that is something that has worked beautifully.”

Celebrities have been at the forefront of the effort to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

Last weekend fellow TV host Piers Morgan received a first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

Prue Leith, Sir David Attenborough and Sir Ian McKellen are among the other stars who have had the jab.

PA Media