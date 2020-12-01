Philip Schofield's emotional coming out video among Youtube's top videos of the year in Ireland 2020

Youtube has released Ireland’s most-watched videos of 2020 and many people have been following DIY videos to vamp up their houses in the year that we all stayed at home.

Many people found themselves engrossed in unrealistic DIY projects - the most-watched video of the year shows viewers how to build an impressive swimming pool in just 60 days.

The 16-minute video is called 60 Days Build Millionaire Underground Swimming Pool House and was created by Mr Tfue.

The top ten list also features an update from creator Colin Furze called Backyard Underground Bunker Tour/Update 5 years on the fully functioning home bunker he built in his garden five years ago.

However, coming in at the number two most-streamed Youtube video in Ireland this year was Philip Schofield’s coming out video.

The video from This Morning called Phillip Schofield Opens up About Being Gay | This Morning shows a clip from the show where the presenter opens up about his sexuality for the first time.

Irish comedians Foil, Arms and Hog also made the list with their sketch Quarentine Maths Disaster. It appears that in a hard year people were looking to be cheered up as many other comic sketches made the list.

This includes a clip from The Graham Norton Show that shows Lee Mack’s infamous ‘Kent’ joke leaving John Cleese in near tears. Also on the list was a scene from The Chase for Saturday Night Takeaway which shows Ant and Dec going undercover to play the ultimate prank on Bradley Walsh who can't believe he has fallen for the pair's pranks for a second time.

As many people turn to Youtube to watch clips from shows, others follow their favourite creators who film videos solely for the platform.

Several entries on the top 10 most-streamed Youtube videos in Ireland were from content creators, including Mr Beasts Anything You Can Fit In The Circle I’ll Pay For.

The American creator, best known for his stunts, combines his love of philanthropy and stunts on his channel as he makes a number of surprising charitable donations.

Coming in tenth on the list is Dutch Make-up Youtuber Nikkies Tutorials who revealed she was transgender in an emotional video she titled I’m Coming Out. The vlogger opened up about how she was telling the world this information because she was being blackmailed.

In terms of music, the top video streamed in Ireland was Future ft. Drake with Life is Good. DJ Joel Corry features twice on the list with Head & Heart coming in in second place and Lonely in ninth place.

No Irish artists feature in the top ten music video list.

The full lists can be viewed below:

Top 10 YouTube Videos in Ireland 2019 (excluding major label music videos)

60 Days Build Millionaire Underground Swimming Pool House- Mr. Tfue Phillip Schofield Opens up About Being Gay | This Morning Quarantine Maths Class Disaster - Foil Arms and Hog Anything You Can Fit In The Circle I’ll Pay For- MrBeast Sidemen Reunited Mukbang Lee Mack's Joke Leaves John Cleese In Near Tears | The Graham Norton Show UFC 246: Conor McGregor Octagon Interview Backyard Underground Bunker Tour/Update 5 years on- Colin Furze Ant & Dec prank Bradley Walsh a second time! - Saturday Night Takeaway I'm Coming Out.- Nikkietutorials

Top 10 Music Videos in Ireland 2019

Future – Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake Joel Corry x MNEK - Head & Heart [Official Video] 6IX9INE- GOOBA (Official Music Video) DaBaby – ROCKSTAR FT RODDY RICCH [Audio] Aitch x AJ Tracey - Rain Feat. Tay Keith (Official Video) The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Official Music Video) Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me (Official Music Video) Eminem -Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD (Dir. by @_ColeBennett_) Joel Corry - Lonely [Official Video] Dua Lipa - Physical (Official Video)

