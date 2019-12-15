YouTuber PewDiePie has announced he is taking a break because he is “feeling very tired”.

PewDiePie shares why he is taking a break from YouTube

The Swedish internet megastar, who has 102 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, shared his decision in his latest video.

“I am taking a break from YouTube next year,” he said.

“I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind.”

PewDiePie – whose real name Felix Kjellberg – went on: “I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell.

“Just so you know, early next year I’ll be away for a little while.

“I’ll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads-up.”

The vlogger, who is also a comedian, is famous for his video-game commentaries and has the most subscribers on YouTube in the world.

He has been at the centre of controversy on several occasions during his time on the video platform.

In 2017, he was criticised for using the n-word during a live gaming stream.

Immediately after making the comment, aimed at another player in the game, he apologised, saying he “didn’t mean that in a bad way”.

In the same year, he was dropped by Disney after anti-Semitic references were discovered in his videos – including people holding up a sign that read: “Death to all Jews.”

He said he was “trying to show how crazy the modern world is” and had paid two men from India through Fiverr, a freelance marketplace, to make the sign.

PA Media