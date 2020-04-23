Peter Kay’s (Is This the Way To) Amarillo gets a rework on Big Night In

Peter Kay appeared on BBC One’s Big Night In to introduce a new music video for his version of (Is This the Way To) Amarillo, which was recreated by members of the public.

The comedian said that he “never imaged” the song would go down so well when it was first made, adding that it is the “perfect time” to recreate it.

The video featured families at home, shop workers, firemen and women and health care workers.

In the clip the footage of people dancing to the music is interspersed with clips of Kay.

The comedian appeared on the programme via a video which was filmed in his garden.

He said: “I never imagined that it would go down so well and make everybody happy, and I thought what a perfect time to recreate it again, so I’ve asked a lot of you to film yourself and send it in.”

The comedian ended his message saying “take care and enjoy yourselves, lots of love to you all”.

PA Media