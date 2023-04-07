Peter Kay at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Comedian Peter Kay is playing three nights at Dublin's 3Arena

After years of waiting, Peter Kay is back on stage in Dublin this weekend. The comic legend is finally returning to stand-up comedy after 12 years with his Better Late Than Never tour.

Peter’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, playing to over 1.2 million people.

This time around, the 49-year-old has 110 arena dates over the next two-and-a-half years.

He previously said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh, it’s now.”

Here’s everything you need to know about his Dublin dates:

Where and when is Peter Kay performing?

He will take to the stage at Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Easter weekend.

What time will doors open?

Doors will open at 6.30pm.

What time will the show start at?

If it’s similar to his other dates, the show will start at 8pm. There’s a 25-minute interval starting just before 9pm, with the show finishing at 10.30pm.

How many nights is he in Dublin?

Mr Kay will be in Dublin for three nights, starting from tonight, April 6. He already has tickets on sale for further Dublin shows on July 11 and 12, 2025, as part of the same tour.

Is there a support act?

Promoters MCD say there won't be a support act on the Dublin dates.

Is there an age limit?

This event is suitable only for persons of 15 years and over.

Are there tickets left?

The comedian announced on Thursday that a number of extra tickets were being released for Dublin. There are some tickets remaining for all his Dublin dates on Ticketmaster in the resale category.