Performing arts sector ‘shaken’ by new Covid rules

The Prime Minister’s tightening of coronavirus measures in the tiered system has “shaken” the performing arts sector, according to an organisation representing theatres.

Venues in England will have to close in the top tier of restrictions, and audience capacity limits will be set for venues in areas where performances are permitted.

The Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre’s chief executive Julian Bird criticised the move by Boris Johnson.

“Today’s announcement of new restrictions for performing arts venues in all tiers has shaken an already fragile sector,” he said in a statement.

“Closure of venues in Tier 3 areas will mean cancellation of pantos and other shows, risking organisations’ long-term survival and leaving theatre freelancers adrift with no compensation.

“The capacity constraints in Tiers 1 and 2 will lead to financial problems for venues and disappointment for audiences.

“It is unclear why these have been instituted in a sector with no known spread of the virus.”

He added that “we remain committed to working with Government to secure the survival of our world-leading theatre sector”.

Dave Hutchinson, chief executive of the Selladoor Worldwide theatre company, also criticised the move.

He said on Twitter that Tier 3 restrictions cause “further uncertainty as we must pause, again, and wait”.

“If ever there was a sector waiting for its slot on the runway, it’s theatre,” he said.

PA Media