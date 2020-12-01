Performances revealed for Strictly Come Dancing’s musicals week

Musicals are the theme for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s musicals week will see JJ Chalmers perform a Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’s theme song.

The Scottish TV presenter and his partner Amy Dowden came third on the judges’ leaderboard last week after he donned a kilt for a Viennese waltz.

Saturday’s episode will also see HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara perform the American smooth to One from the musical A Chorus Line.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez will dance a jive to the theme tune for Little Shop Of Horrors.

Comedian Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse’s routine is an Argentine tango to The Phantom Of The Opera, while Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice will Viennese waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress.

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer will also perform a jive to the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie soundtrack.

Last week saw BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo eliminated from the competition.

Alongside partner Aljaz Skorjanec, she failed to impress the judges with her routine for Tina Turner’s River Deep Mountain High.

On Saturday HRVY made Strictly history by becoming the first contestant to earn a perfect score in week six.

The YouTube star impressed the judges with a couple’s choice dance to Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

