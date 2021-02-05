‘People loved me because of my virtual hug’ – Toy Show Star Adam King excited for ‘real hugs’ after lockdown

Adam King, the boy that stole the heart of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show has told Ryan Tubridy he is looking forward to the end of lockdown so he can give him a “real hug”.

Adam’s virtual hug card had the nation in tears during the Toy Show and the six-year-old has since launched a Valentine’s ‘Hug for You’ card this year, with all proceeds going to CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

Adam said he will be sending his special ‘Hug for You’ cards to his granny and grandfather and added the best bit about being a “toy show superstar” was that people “loved me because of my virtual hug”.

The dote of the nation is currently homeschooling with his four siblings, including his “baby sister Sarah”.

He said he “does loads of stuff” with his family like exercising in front of the television - “it’s called Joe Wicks,” Adam said.

David, Adam’s father, said the youngster is “absolutely loving life at the minute, he’s doing his home schooling and he is just all round fantastic”.

Adam is one of five children, four of which are of primary school age that are homeschooling at the moment. David said they are very lucky that he and Adam’s mum Fiona are both teachers.

David described the huge outpouring of affection for Adam as “absolutely humbling” and said the family are only taking stock of the impact “Adam and his virtual hug” have had on people a few months after his appearance on the Late Late.

“What’s brilliant is it’s not lost on him - he’s very much aware of it and very much appreciates it. He’s proud of it. He’s created something that has brought joy to people and long may it continue. It’s very much needed,” David said.

David said he could not believe the response from the international space community to Adam.

He confirmed the former International Space Station commander and astronaut Chris Hadfield reached out and had a video call with the entire family before Christmas.

Adam said his dream was to be a Capcom astronaut that communicates with astronauts that are orbiting in their spacecraft and said if aliens come to earth he thinks they will be very friendly as he said “they’re very small”.

Adam said Hadfield showed him his dogs and that he had a pug named Albert.

David went on to add there are some top-secret plans in the pipeline for Adam with regard to his love for outer space and said: “if it all works out, I think our minds will be blown by it”.

Adam’s father said Ryan made a real difference to the family and thanked him for his “incredible performance” during the Late Late Toy show, saying he has “watched it back 1000 times and cried every time”.

“With a skeleton staff and no audience, the shift you put in was incredible and you left it all on the pitch. On behalf of so many families and so many children across the nation, thank you so much”.

