‘People are really proud to work for RTÉ, they’re really hurt and disappointed now’: Louise Duffy
After a bruising redundancy at another broadcaster, Louise Duffy feared her radio career was over. Now at Radio One, it’s been a bumpy few weeks, she says — still, it’s definitely the dream she hoped it would be
Before Louise Duffy began her new job as presenter of The Louise Duffy Show midday weekdays on RTÉ, she would regularly pass by the Montrose campus when bringing her small daughter Esmé to gymnastics. That is where Mommy works, she would tell her child, even though it wasn’t. Yet.