‘People are really proud to work for RTÉ, they’re really hurt and disappointed now’: Louise Duffy

After a bruising redundancy at another broadcaster, Louise Duffy feared her radio career was over. Now at Radio One, it’s been a bumpy few weeks, she says — still, it’s definitely the dream she hoped it would be

Radio presenter Louise Duffy recently took over the reins of the RTÉ Radio 1 midday slot to front her own show. Photo: Frank McGrath

Liadán Hynes Today at 03:30