'People are being left behind' - Brendan Gleeson on the importance of a 'beautiful death' during the Coronavirus pandemic

Brendan Gleeson has said those who have lost their lives to coronavirus should not be denied "the gift of a beautiful death", during an emotional plea asking people to donate to hospice services.

The actor opened up about the important role the St Francis Hospice Group (SFH) played in ensuring his mother, Pat, was cared for before she passed away in 2016.

He said the charity, which runs hospices in Blanchardstown and Raheny, gave his mother the opportunity to relax and experience a sense of peace before she died.

"It's a lonesome journey, and particularly with my mother when she went in, what I loved about it was that she was unable really, when she was home, no matter how sick she was, to let go of the responsibilities of not wishing to be a pest.

"She'd nearly jump out of the bed and try and make somebody a cup of tea, she was that way all her life. There was a massive heart and generosity in her. Once she went into hospice, all of that was taken from her, and she was allowed peace," he told RTÉ's Late Late Show.

The Dublin native expressed his sympathies to those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19, but said it is "not fair" for families to go through death alone.

"My heart goes out to the people who are losing people during this coronavirus thing because it's that idea of not being able to get at them but we can get at them, you can get at them through a window, there are ways of understanding that we're not alone. The hospice for me, that's what it does, it buys into the notion that we're not alone.

"One of the great things I could do with my mother was hold her hand for a full afternoon, and just watch a bit of an opera. I don't watch opera but I did that day, and have a few comments just the day before she died," he said.

"And equally when she was on the way out, the nurse came around and just said, listen, she's gone she can still hear you though, and those kind of little conversations.

"For people to be denied that, it's awful and my heart goes out to them. It's just up to every one of us to kind of get rid of this bloody thing, because it's not fair. It's just not fair that people are being left behind."

He said that in light of the health crisis, "the idea of a beautiful death" has been brought into focus.

"We are reading numbers every day about the amount of people who have died, but they must be kept individual, each person, each death, each passing must be individual."

The 'In Bruges' actor added that he is happy to be in Ireland for the duration of the pandemic, and is proud of the kindness the country has shown to each other throughout this difficult time.

“I'm glad to be home, retired, I don't think I'll stop working, but it's good to reflect anyway and this is a time I think when everybody is starting to reflect a bit.

"For health to be front and center, and for people's morale and for kindness to be front and center in the nation, that's what makes me proud of the place and want to come home because a lot of the people that I would be lucky enough to know are kind people and who put those priorities first anyway."

He continued: "To see the nation getting behind us, it's kind of wonderful without getting overly soppy about it. It's just the way it should be really, and it's just fantastic to see the amount of information sharing that's happening across all the various disciplines, and the fact that the nation has come together to get out of each other's way.

"It just shows what can be done and I think a lot of the time if people are given the respect that is due to the people, particularly on the ground and listening to what they have to say and implementing what's practical is against what's theoretical, I think we go a long way but it's it's kind of beautiful what's happening."

Brendan urged those who can and would like to donate to SFH to contact 01 832 7535 to pledge a donation or visit their website www.sfh.ie.

Online Editors