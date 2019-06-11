Peers will hear evidence from Sir Lenny Henry about diversity in the TV industry.

Peers will hear evidence from Sir Lenny Henry about diversity in the TV industry.

Peers to hear from Sir Lenny Henry about media diversity

The House Of Lords Communications Committee has called for evidence on the future of public service broadcasting in the age of platforms like Netflix and Amazon.

Sir Lenny will appear before the Committee today to answer questions on representation, and how talent can be supported.

Questions will focus on diversity at broadcaster like the BBC (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Questions will focus on issues facing public service broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4.

Peers are likely to ask about media watchdog Ofcom ensuring broadcasters fulfil their obligations.

The famed actor and comedian will be joined by Simon Albury, chairman of the Campaign for Broadcasting Equality, and Marcus Ryder, editor at the China Global Television Network.

The Committee session will begin at 3pm.

Press Association