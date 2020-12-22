Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle suffers ‘juicy bout of Covid-19’

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle has said she has a “nice juicy bout of Covid-19” and has been so sick she has been to hospital.

The actress, 32, who has recently been filming the second series of Gentleman Jack, shared photos on Instagram of herself looking miserable.

She wrote: “GREETINGS FROM MY SICK BED!

“So for Christmas this year I got myself a nice juicy bout of Covid-19. I also have a very festive bloodshot eye from all the hardcore vomiting I did in hospital (swipe if you’re feeling brave).

“I can taste NOTHING, I have a cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy and the angel on top of my festive sickness tree is the TOOTHACHE from my gnarly little wisdom teeth at the back there.

“Quite the feast of festive ailments! But self pity is such a drag and we’re all fed up right?

“So how are we all doing? What is everyone finding to cheer themselves up? If you’re feeling low or at the end of your tether, please know you are not alone. You can join my gang. Comment below and let’s cheer each other up.”

Rundle, best known for playing Ada Shelby in BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders, stars as Ann Walker in the period series Gentleman Jack.

She was recently photographed filming in Yorkshire alongside co-star Suranne Jones, who plays Anne Lister.

Production on the costume drama resumed last month in accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, the BBC previously announced.

The new series will be set in Yorkshire in 1835, with all eyes on the two women as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

The second series will again use the real-life diaries of Anne Lister – part of which were written in code – as its source.

PA Media