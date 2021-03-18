Pc Andrew Harper’s widow to be subject of documentary with Sir Trevor McDonald

The widow of Pc Andrew Harper will tell her story and speak about the profound effect her husband’s killing has had on her life in a new documentary for ITV.

Lissie Harper will speak to Sir Trevor McDonald in the one-off film, which has the working title The Killing of Pc Harper: A Wife’s Story.

Expand Close Pc Andrew Harper (Thames Valley Police) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pc Andrew Harper (Thames Valley Police)

Henry Long, 19, was sentenced in July 2020 to 16 years and 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were handed 13 years in custody over the manslaughter of the Thames Valley Police traffic officer.

Pc Harper, 28, was caught in a strap attached to the back of a car driven by Long and dragged to his death down a winding country road as the trio fled the scene of a quad bike theft in Berkshire on the night of August 15 2019.

He was killed just four weeks after their wedding.

Expand Close (left to right), Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers (Thames Valley Police) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (left to right), Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers (Thames Valley Police)

Long – the leader of the group – admitted manslaughter, while passengers Cole and Bowers were convicted of manslaughter after a trial at the Old Bailey.

All three were cleared of murder by the jury, which deliberated for more than 12 hours.

Mrs Harper will share her memories of the relationship she shared with her husband, her refusal to be a victim and her current campaign for the introduction of Harper’s Law, which proposes a life sentence for anyone guilty of killing an emergency worker while committing a crime.

Sir Trevor will also meet lead detectives in the case, press and wider friends and family to build the full picture of events and the film will include unseen police interview footage and CCTV.

Mrs Harper said: “Harper’s Law will mean that a person found guilty of killing a police officer, firefighter, nurse, doctor, paramedic or prison officer, as a direct result of a crime they have committed, would be jailed for life.

“This means that a life sentence would be imposed, asking for a minimum term in prison. Harper’s Law would provide a strong deterrent and an appropriate punishment for committing such a heinous crime.

“I know that if he could, Andrew would be right by my side fighting for this law change… he would want me to get this law passed for all who deserve it.

“I’ve never sought the limelight but I recognise being in the public eye is important to highlight why this law change is desperately needed.

“I think it’s important for the public to see all the hard work that goes into our campaign as part of this documentary. And I am really pleased to be sharing my story with ITV and Sir Trevor McDonald as I strive to achieve Harper’s Law.”

Sir Trevor added: “The tragic events that happened around the death of Pc Andrew Harper shocked the nation.

“To have the opportunity to meet Lissie and hear the impact of his death on her and her family, and report on her ambition to create lasting change, compelled me to be a part of this film.”

PA Media