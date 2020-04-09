Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: Rebuilding Notre Dame

The French, by and large, are not an especially religious bunch. When I lived in Paris in the 1990s, friends would politely inquire about high mass attendances in Ireland, which seemed to them an arcane eccentricity. In France, church and state have been separated for hundreds of years, and Catholicism has tended to be equated with right-wing conservatism.

But for Parisians, Notre Dame is different, and when it was badly damaged in a catastrophic fire a year ago, the public outpouring of emotion was extraordinary. Thousands of people gathered on the nearby quays to watch sadly as the great spire toppled, and for a moment, a city divided by terrorism and unrest was united.

The fire, which broke out at approximately 6.20pm on April 15, raged for 15 hours, destroying the iconic spire, the main exterior roof and severely damaging upper exterior walls. At the time workers were engaged in urgent restoration work. An electrical fault, a stray cigarette butt: no one seems quite sure what caused the blaze, but now that hardly matters; a huge amount of damage was caused, and over €1bn has been pledged to fund repair and restoration.

That, however, is no simple task. Emmanuel Macron has pledged that the restoration will be complete by 2024, in time for the Paris Olympics, but the whole job may take 20 or even 40 years to properly finish. Architect Philippe Villeneuve has been given the onerous task of reconstruction, and must balance the original medieval design with structural reinforcements that will prevent similar disasters. In this documentary, Villeneuve directs a team of architects and scientists as they endeavour to build a complete picture of the damage sustained during the fire.

Their mission is to meticulously analyse the fallen timber, stone and glass to develop a detailed restoration plan. And Villeneuve's progress will be closely followed, because even in modern, multicultural France, Notre Dame remains central to the country's idea of itself.

Streaming picks

Run

From Sunday, Now TV

In this unusual new comic thriller written by Fleabag co-creator Vicky Jones, Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever (below) play friends who made a pact at school to abscond together across America if one ever texted the word 'run'. Now, it's happened, but as they flee New York's Grand Central Station, it's not clear what they're running from.

Money Heist

Netflix

"I can promise the audience will not think of Covid-19 while watching it." Those are the words of Money Heist creator Alex Pina, and he's not kidding: his slick and inventive Spanish crime drama has become a huge hit for Netflix, and in this fourth season, the gang of oddly-named thieves don their Salvador Dali masks to embark on an even more daring new mission. Expect some violence, and lots of entertainment.

Elephant

Disney+

Meghan Markle, or as she now likes to style herself, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, narrates this nicely made Disney natural-history film following African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as they embark with their herd on a risky journey hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert to reach their ancestral homelands on the banks of the Zambezi River.

Around the Fire

RTÉ Player

Owen Colgan is best known for playing Buzz McDonnell in the anarchic comedy Hardy Bucks, but in this new three-part series for RTÉ Player he takes on the role of chat-show host as he invites dancer Karen Byrne, social-media star James Kavanagh and actor Demi Isaac Oviawe to join him for an intimate fireside conversation.

Movie Choice

Drama

Clouds of Sils Maria

Sunday, BBC4, 9.30pm

An actress prepares

Olivier Assayas' brooding drama stars Juliette Binoche as Maria Enders, a famous film actress who made her name decades earlier playing a suicidal young woman in a Swiss play. The author has just died, and Maria is asked to star in the play again as a neurotic older woman, and meanwhile sexual tension is mounting between the actress and her long-suffering female assistant.

Horror

The Mummy

Monday, SKy Premiere, 8pm

Evil Unleashed

In this heavy-handed remake of the Universal horror classic, Tom Cruise plays Nick Morton, a US army sergeant who's looking for treasure in Iraq when he accidentally discovers the tomb of an Egyptian princess called Ahmanet. When they're transporting the sarcophagus back to London, she wakes up, and is not in a great mood. With Sofia Boutella, Russell Crowe.

Thriller

Christine

Tuesday, Sky Premiere, 11.50pm

Despair on air

Drama based on an extraordinary true story that shocked America in the 1970s. Christine Chubbuck is a 29-year-old reporter on a local Florida TV station, and is desperate to get ahead. But while her news stories are admired by her colleagues, she's overlooked by the station management, and when her frustration reaches boiling point, she takes drastic action. Rebecca Hall stars.

Action

The Take

Tonight, Channel 4, 9pm

Intrigue in Paris

Racy thriller set in Paris and starring Idris Elba as Sean Briar, an impulsive CIA agent who apprehends an American drifter called Mason who appears to be responsible for a bomb attack. Mason claims he's just a pickpocket, and that the bag was planted, and Briar soon starts to believe him.

TV picks

Entertainment

Keys to My Life

Sunday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Going home

Dancing with the Stars judge Loraine Barry revisits places she’s lived, from her childhood home in Cabra to a house in London’s St John’s Wood.

Current affairs

Ireland on Call

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 7pm

Covid updates

Katie Hannon and Brendan Courtney present this new regular series offering all the latest news on Covid-19 and health advice from the experts.

Drama

Homeland

Thursday, RTÉ 2, 10pm

Curtains for Carrie

Saul and Carrie have been driven apart following Max's death, and in the final ever episode of Homeland, the race is on to find the helicopter's black box.

