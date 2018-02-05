Paul Simon to bring 'farewell' tour to Dublin this summer

Paul Simon is to play his Homeward Bound The Farewell Tour at the RDS this summer.

The concert will take place on Friday, July 13 in the RDS Arena with special guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

Concert promoter Peter Aiken said; “this is another retirement unfortunately. Paul Simon first played the RDS in 1982. It will be the second last date of his world tour.” The tour will be Simon's last and according to the legendary musician, it's the "natural' culmination of a career that has spanned almost six decades.

He said of this farewell tour, "I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. "I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts."

Tickets for the concert will go on sale this Monday, February 12 at 9am.

Online Editors