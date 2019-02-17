Comedian and presenter Paul O’Grady has told of his heartache after the death of his dog.

Paul O’Grady tells of heartache following death of his dog

Animal lover O’Grady told listeners of his BBC Radio 2 show that his beloved pet Bullseye, who was epileptic, died after suffering a seizure.

“Now I will tell you my lousy news,” he aid.

“You know that I did have an epileptic dog called Bullseye.

“I’ve got two dogs that both have epilepsy and I’ve managed it with medication.

“However on Monday night he had a massive seizure, like a really bad one that he didn’t come out of and on the way to the vets at two o’clock in the morning he died in the car.”

The 63-year-old – who hosts the show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs – said things then got even worse.

He said: “I get home from the vets and one of my other dogs had found a bar of chocolate that was 80% cocoa that had been left out stupidly – not by me! I don’t like chocolate – on the coffee table.

“So we had to go back, it was the same emergency vet, for her to get her stomach pumped and we got her back two days later looking worse for wear because she was covered in charcoal because you know they give them charcoal at the vets.

“I can’t tell you, poor old Bullseye.

“He was such a lovely dog, he had a thing about doorways, you had to coax him through them and he wouldn’t go upstairs. It was part of his condition I think, he was a sweet little dog and sadly missed.”

After losing his pet, O’Grady said he felt he could not have any more animals.

He went on: “Maybe a mongoose might twist my arm, but no I can’t handle it, it’s what I always say – invite an animal into your life, inevitably you invite heartache.

“But then why contemplate the hangover when you’re at the party, you know what I mean?

“So that’s the poor saga about poor old Bullseye, he’s gone but not forgotten.”

